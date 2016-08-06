Premiere: CHAMPS - 'The Garden Is Overgrown'

CHAMPS hinges on the relationship between Michael and David Champion.

The brotherly duo clearly push one another's imagination to ever greater heights, with 2015's 'VAMALA' dappling psychedelic overtones on their alt-pop template.

Heading back into the studio, CHAMPS have big plans for 2017 - namely new material, and a full UK tour.

New cut 'The Garden Is Overgrown' leads the charge, and it's a enthralling piece of psych-pop that feels deeply English and wholly universal.

Blessed with a killer chorus, CHAMPS shot the full video at the zoological gardens in Berlin.

As they explain; “the heart of the song is about youth and all that growing up entails – through the passage of time, relationships and priorities ebb and flow along with flux and excitement and at times, the insecurities and disenchantment that one feels as life’s path is negotiated.”

Michael adds: "We had the pleasure of working with Wayne McCauslin on our new video for 'The Garden Is Overgrown'. Wayne came up with the idea of us being consumed by a ravenous garden that completely appropriates an entire house before eventually pulling us down into the earths fiery core."

"Making it was a lot of fun, firstly because we shot it in Berlin, which is always a good time, and secondly because it entailed spending hours in a meandering cocoon of assorted foliage, which is surprisingly warm and really quite therapeutic. Something I'll be doing more often."

Tune in now.

Catch CHAMPS at the following shows:

May

28 Leeds Lending Room

29 Newcastle Underground

30 Manchester Band on the Wall

31 Birmingham Actress & Bishop

June

1 Glasgow Hug & Pint

3 Southampton Joiners (Club Psychedelia)