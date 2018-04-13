Premiere: Cedric Gervais - 'One Night' (Superlover's Sex In The Disco Remix)

These are heady times for Cedric Gervais.

The jet-setter recently flew out to Miami, performing at LIV Miami before playing at the 20th anniversary of Ultra Music Festival.

A key part of his set right now is new single 'One Night', a billowing, discofied slice of electronics that fans just can't seem to get enough of.

Out now, the single is set to be given the remix treatment, with rising talent Superlover amongst the first to get involved.

Superlover's Sex In The Disco Remix is a frisky dancefloor burner, seizing aspects of the original and re-vamping them.

With the first rays of spring starting to settle on London, we're playing this one loud and clear...

Tune in below.

