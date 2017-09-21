Premiere: Cavalry - 'Heresy'

Cavalry seem to have the confidence to simply let their songs billow out, to evolve and find their own, natural path.
Live, the band's brooding music is a tour de force in dynamics, the subtle rise and fall leading to taut emotions.
New song 'Heresy' is a case in point. Recalling everyone from Interpol to British Sea Power those chiming guitars underpin a warm, enveloping vocal.
Rich in personal detail yet striving towards the universal, it's a mature return, but no less beguiling.
Tune in now.
Photo Credit: Debbie Ellis
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.