Premiere: Cavalry - 'Heresy'

Cavalry seem to have the confidence to simply let their songs billow out, to evolve and find their own, natural path.

Live, the band's brooding music is a tour de force in dynamics, the subtle rise and fall leading to taut emotions.

New song 'Heresy' is a case in point. Recalling everyone from Interpol to British Sea Power those chiming guitars underpin a warm, enveloping vocal.

Rich in personal detail yet striving towards the universal, it's a mature return, but no less beguiling.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Debbie Ellis

