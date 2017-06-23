Premiere: Calva Louise - 'Outrageous'

Rising three-piece Calva Louise hail from all corners of the globe, but each decided to call London home.

Drawn to the city's ever-inspiring music scene, the band - one part Venezuelan, one part Māori and another part English - fully kicked off last year.

Recently supporting Spring King, Calva Louise will spend summer on the road, ticking off a dizzying number of festival dates.

New single 'Outrageous' is aptly titled, a purring, finely tuned beast that erupts with unbridled energy while - somehow - retaining control.

Driven by front-woman Jess Allanic’s biting vocals, the band explain:

"'Outrageous' deals with the lack of common sense we experience nowadays. While some are afraid to speak out, their minds in fear of being beaten up by society, others take this opportunity as an excuse to blast away their ill thoughts."

"A thin line is blurred where only satire can erase confusion, so just like Candide, we adventure ourselves into reality with a pinch of humour and optimism."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.