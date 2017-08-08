Premiere: Cali - 'Baptized'

Cali sounds singular, but is actually plural.

Confusing? Not really. Cali (vocals) and Misreid (producer) combine on the project, crafting stripped down, atmospheric pop music with a hint of hip-hop in the mix too.

An American duo now based in Dublin, Cali's latest cut deals with truth in its most naked, vivid form.

The pared down production allows plenty of room for the vocal, a billowing, emphatic statement that deals with some immensely personal issues.

Speaking on the track, Cali states: "'Baptized' to me is a song about despair. It's about the moment where you stand alone with yourself and are stripped of everything you're made of, and all you have left is yourself. The good, the bad, and the ugly. That moment where you're desperate to be a better version of yourself and all you can do is pray for transformation."

Tune in now.