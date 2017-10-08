Premiere: Caitlyn Scarlett - 'Human, Being' (Lex Low Remix)

Caitlyn Scarlett was born and raised in a tiny village, miles from the nearest venue, club, or radio station.

So she started to create her own world, using an immediate musical gift to prise out fresh elements of her imagination.

Perhaps it's this that has fostered her independent streak, with the songwriter developing into a vivid pop talent.

New EP 'Red Tape, Vol. 1' is incoming, and it's a wildly ambitious pop work. She explains: “I am so proud to present this first installation of what I call 'The Red Tapes’. Join me in exploring the notions of escapism, technophobia, loneliness, infatuation and other modern afflictions...”

Lead cut 'Human, Being' was a soaring piece of feel-good pop music, and Lex Low has stepped in on remix duties.

A track that sparkles with colour, you can check it out below.