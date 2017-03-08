Premiere: CätCät ft. Bobbie - 'Turquoise'

Where to place CätCät and his relentlessly funky music...

If we worked in a record shop, it would be next to impossible to find a shelf for the Parisian producer.

After all, it's not house, it's not techno, it's not soul - it kind of sits in its own world, one that touches on our won but dives off into individual alleyways.

New song 'Turquoise' finds CätCät sparring against vocalist Bobbie, and it's an off piste slice of 80s inspired electro funk.

The kind of off-the-beaten track tropical pop favoured by the likes of Ze Records, 'Turquoise' is a surprising but continually infectious dollop of colour-laden fun.

Sunshine fuelled funk-pop that keeps its eccentricities intact, you can check it out below.

