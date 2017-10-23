Premiere: Butcher Brown - 'Lysol'

Butcher Brown take the progressive instincts of 60s and 70s jazz and blast them into the 21st century.

Fusing funky backdrops against interweaving textures and daring harmonic dissonance, the Virginia group fuse the dancefloor with the art gallery.

New album 'Live At Vagabond' captures the band in concert, and it's a breathtaking example of their all-for-one breakneck style.

Recorded in Richmond, it's a startling example both of their musical prowess and their ability to shape and sculpt songs into new forms.

Clash is able to premiere 'Lysol' and it moves from glistening keys to fiery guitar solos, gently layered electronics to whispers of brass.

Essential listening, you can tune in below.

