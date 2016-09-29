Premiere: Bunny - 'Dracula's Blues'

Toronto five-piece Bunny refuse to sit in any one box.

The band craft drifting, dreamy indie rock soundscapes, but they never quite fall into the nebulous realms of shoegaze and dream pop.

Instead, they go for something a little more different, but a lot more rewarding: simply being themselves.

New album - it's self-titled, naturally - drops on August 18th (pre-order LINK ), and it's a curious, pastoral, and at times poetic release.

Clash is able to premiere 'Dracula's Blues', and it fuses those somnambulist urges with a faint hint of menace, all wrapped up in gorgeous wisps of sound.

An extremely curious piece of music, you can tune in below.