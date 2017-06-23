Premiere: Bryde - 'To Be Brave' (James Yuill Remix)

Bryde wants to be heard.

A vivid, original songwriting voice, she decided that the best way to foster representation was to lead from the front.

So, she launched Seahorse Music, a platform designed to aid new female talent, often submerged amid a male-led industry.

Debut album 'Like An Island' arrives on April 13th, with new single 'To Be Brave' underlining her immense potential.

Bryde commented recently that the song was dedicated "to many friends who have, like me, been through many a dark period and put on a brave face."

James Yuill steps in on remix duties, flushing her songwriting with electronics and wringing out fresh nuance from her vocal.

Melodic yet intense, it's a real jewel, with the producer subtly nudging the song in a slightly different direction.

He explains: "This remix was a joy to do. It helps that the original song is so good. It has a simplicity which I hope I brought over into the remix. It wasn't without its difficulties though, the original speeds up, so I had to chop every line up..."

