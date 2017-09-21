Premiere: Brass Phantoms - 'Indigo'

Brass Phantoms match the bitter to the sweet.
Exuberent indie disco with a dancefloor shimmer, the band's songwriting cuts a little deeper, often displaying a nagging sense of melancholy.
New single 'Indigo' it out now, and it presents an inner battle alongside their slinky, dancefloor-ready beats.
The band explain: "'Indigo' at times paints the picture of a war scene. We wanted to paint a bleaker image over music that has the appearance of joy or euphoria."
The video itself features 13 year old dancer Alicia Premkumar - and the band were delighted by her performance.
They comment: "Alicia Premkumar was amazing. Her performance is extremely emotive and it gives another layer to the track. While the song is partially about a battle, her performance shows another conflict, a mental conflict to go with our physical."
Catch Brass Phantoms at the following shows:
October
13 London Dublin Castle
14 Leeds Santiago
16 Manchester Jimmy’s
18 Glasgow Box
19 Edinburgh Teviot Underground
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.