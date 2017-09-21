Premiere: Brass Phantoms - 'Indigo'

Brass Phantoms match the bitter to the sweet.

Exuberent indie disco with a dancefloor shimmer, the band's songwriting cuts a little deeper, often displaying a nagging sense of melancholy.

New single 'Indigo' it out now, and it presents an inner battle alongside their slinky, dancefloor-ready beats.

The band explain: "'Indigo' at times paints the picture of a war scene. We wanted to paint a bleaker image over music that has the appearance of joy or euphoria."

The video itself features 13 year old dancer Alicia Premkumar - and the band were delighted by her performance.

They comment: "Alicia Premkumar was amazing. Her performance is extremely emotive and it gives another layer to the track. While the song is partially about a battle, her performance shows another conflict, a mental conflict to go with our physical."

Catch Brass Phantoms at the following shows:

October

13 London Dublin Castle

14 Leeds Santiago

16 Manchester Jimmy’s

18 Glasgow Box

19 Edinburgh Teviot Underground

