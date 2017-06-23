Premiere: Brand New Music From Grimm Grimm

Grimm Grimm is the ever-evolving alter ego of London-based Tokyo-born singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Koichi Yamanoha.

An artist perpetually moving into new spaces, Grimm Grimm matches ethereal shoegaze to spider-like songwriting skeletons, a deeply idiosyncratic and heady, individual brew.

Reminiscent of Syd Barrett's solo recordings reset for a 21st century audience, Grimm Grimm's solo whimsies cast themselves into incredible endearing territory.

New album 'Cliffhanger' will be released on June 22nd, and we're able to share two brand new recordings from the songwriter.

'Still Smiling' hails from the new album, a song brimming with originality with its evocative, endlessly entrancing atmosphere.

'Hybrid Moments' is rather different; a Misfits cover, it points to an often hidden punk influence, and shares a certain directness.

Tune in below...

'Still Smiling'

'Hybrid Moments'

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.