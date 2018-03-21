Premiere: Boytoy - 'Static Age'

Boytoy seem to exist in rock 'n' roll mythology, an effortlessly cool four-piece who make guitar music built for driving top-down across America's west coast.

Perhaps that's because their new album 'Night Leaf' was built with precisely this in mind, following sessions at Topanga Canyon, California.

Minimalist garage punk reminiscent of early PINS or fellow US underground types Night Beats, each song feels like a super-controlled blast of black-clad energy.

With Boytoy arranging their first ever UK tour, we're able to share a brand new song from the spiky quartet. 'Static Age' is all barbed wire guitars and daubs of Vox organ lines, a superbly simple, stripped back rock 'n' roll cut.

Primed, poised, and deliriously infectious, make an effort to track then down when Boytoy come to your town.

Tune in now.

Catch Boytoy live:

May

13 London Lock Tavern

14 Cardiff The Moon

15 Glasgow Nice N Sleazy

16 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

17 Newcastle Head Of Steam

18 Bristol Crofter's Rights

19 Brighton The Great Escape

