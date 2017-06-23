Premiere: BOYS - 'Hollywood'

The United States leaves an indelible impact of anyone sucked into its orbit.

A vast, hyper-accelerated mesh of cultures rolled into one, it can be a mind-blowing experience for young artists.

BOYS played a short Stateside run last year, and the experience left a huge mark on the young four-piece.

New song 'Hollywood' is literally about seeing the Hollywood sign for the first time, that unbridled optimism that comes with living your dreams.

Chiming dream pop with an impeccable chorus, it finds BOYS allowing the energy of their tour experience to surge towards new destinations.

The band comment: "Having gained new experiences and ideas from the time we spent in the US together, whilst there we started talking about leaving behind our lives in London and starting a new one in Hollywood, even if it wasn’t a realistic idea..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Horatio Earl Monge

