Premiere: Boyfromthecrowd - 'Hitch That Ride'

Boyfromthecrowd started as a long-held dream.

French musician Vinny Piana worked as a touring guitarist for years, but always nurtured his own ambitions.

Eventually, a group of his own fell into place. And it's quite the group, too: Boyfromthecrowd make debauched rock 'n' roll, forever on step away from fiery destruction.

“One of the things that makes rock ’n’ roll great is its little imperfections and riding on the edge of disaster, knowing full well that any second it could all just fall apart,” says Vinny. “Somehow when we started playing it sounded like The Cramps and The Bad Seeds were having a party and we’d been invited. We’ve nurtured and kept evolving that sound and feel ever since.”

New single 'Hitch That Ride' is a case in point. All rama-lama thrills and blistering punk energy, it feels like The Cramps necking Jack Daniel's with the B-52s in some fleabit bar.

Vinny adds: "It’s a broken love song about finding solace in each other within the privacy of four walls, shutting the rest of the world out as if it didn’t exist, pretending this room is all there ever is, all we want it to ever be. When you can’t take it anymore out in the world and you just want it all to go away."

Tune in now.

Catch Boyfromthecrowd at the following shows:

September

15 Birmingham Cogs bar

16 Newcastle The Globe

27 Coventry The Arches

October

5 London (Single launch) Cavendish Arms Stockwell

18 Sheffield West Street Live

