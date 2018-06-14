Premiere: Boy Bjorn - 'Anchorage' (Foreign Fields Remix)

Brian Holl needed to say something.

One half of electronic-folk duo Foreign Fields, his solo career is a release valve, a means of transporting himself outside of his own head.

Boy Bjorn is his new solo project, and it launches with divine, beguiling new single 'Anchorage'. Emerging from a period of grief, it's a beautifully etched offering that raises hopes for his debut album, due for release later this year.

The songwriter explains: “This song started when I woke in the dead of morning from a dream about my Grandma Bernita. She's been gone for some time now and I was never able to talk with her in my adult years”.

“But dreaming sometimes affords you the impossible. She told me she liked Michael Jordan – thought he was the greatest basketball player she’d ever seen. We talked like we were never given the chance to. That dream led me to thinking about all of the other relationships in my life that haven't deepened with people who are still here. Missed connections we all live with when the walls between each other are too large to b reak down over occasional visits”.

Eager to re-work the track, Brian Holl handed the stems for 'Anchorage' to Eric Hillman, his band mate in Foreign Fields, someone he could open up to about the track itself.

"I knew Eric was going to be the first person to ask about doing a remix on this project. I think it's such an interesting way to hear what we did with Anchorage, separately, and apply that to what we do together in Foreign Fields. I almost knew what I was going to get back before he even sent it to me - a beautiful, longing, remix built around it's own world...”

Photo Credit: Kate Holl

