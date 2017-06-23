Premiere: Bokito - 'Love Gotten'

Bokito have plenty of spice in their sound, a colourful blend that fuses everything from indie to soca into one seamless whole.

Snapped up by Lost In The Manor Records, the band released two standout singles in 2017 before heading back into the studio.

With a flurry of live dates anticipated Bokito have decided to share plans for a new release, a new single with some summer flair.

'Love Gotten' is out on March 23rd, and it's a rip-roaring return, with subtle tropical elements rubbing up alongside the band's exuberant indie.

The song is, explains singer Moses, “about desperately rushing into a new relationship when your heart has in no way healed. And the true selfishness that goes with hurting good people as a result.”

Tune in now.

Catch Bokito at the following shows:

April

5 London The Finsbury

May

27 London Strongroom Bar

