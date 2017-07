The various elements of BOGA congealed somewhere between Toronto, Los Angeles, and Paris.

Somewhere in this aural triangle the project's dank, beat-laden sound emerged, taking that trip-hop vibe and updating it for 2k17.

New cut 'Soft Goodbye' airs first on Clash, and it's a soft lament, a cooing salutation from the group.

The murky production is shot through with beams of light, with the inventive melodies interweaving to suggest something far greater than the sum of its parts.

Tune in now.