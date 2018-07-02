Premiere: BLOXX - 'Novocain'

BLOXX seem to take huge strides with each passing release.

The Uxbridge outfit have a neat line in pop-flavoured grunge thrills, with those early cuts showing enormous potential.

Set to support Pale Waves on their enormous sell out tour this spring, BLOXX have a bag-full of surprises for fans.

Working on fresh material, new single ‘Novocain’ is a colossal step forward, a taut, inventive, completely addictive return.

With riffs for days and a chorus to die for, ‘Novocain’ stomps into your sub-conscious and refuses to let up.

Impishly infectious and devlishly attractive, this is BLOXX reaching a new level.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.