Premiere: Blitzen Trapper - 'Dance With Me'

Blitzen Trapper are long-time Clash favourites, with their Springsteen-esque vision of Americana supplying no end of musical thrills.
Recently, though, they decided to do something different. New album 'Wild & Reckless' was born from a stage show, drifting somewhere between sci-fi, an opera, and blue collar rock.
Dealing with heroin abuse, desperation, true love and western power structures, it won critical reviews and spawned a full (but quite separate) studio album.
Lead cut 'Dance With Me' is deeply retro but all the better for it, replete with blistering guitar lines and E Street Band style chug.
Hugely enjoyable, it's the sound of a band doing what they do best, and loving every minute.
Tune in now.
