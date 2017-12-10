Premiere: Blitzen Trapper - 'Dance With Me'

Blitzen Trapper are long-time Clash favourites, with their Springsteen-esque vision of Americana supplying no end of musical thrills.

Recently, though, they decided to do something different. New album 'Wild & Reckless' was born from a stage show, drifting somewhere between sci-fi, an opera, and blue collar rock.

Dealing with heroin abuse, desperation, true love and western power structures, it won critical reviews and spawned a full (but quite separate) studio album.

Lead cut 'Dance With Me' is deeply retro but all the better for it, replete with blistering guitar lines and E Street Band style chug.

Hugely enjoyable, it's the sound of a band doing what they do best, and loving every minute.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.