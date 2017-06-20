Premiere: BLESSED - 'My World'

BLESSED is based in Australia, but he hails from Accra, Ghana.

When he was young, illness swept through his home town, leaving many dead in its wake.

The youngest of his clan, the rising artist's family doted on him, naming him a blessing.

BLESSED it is, then. Adventurous future soul with crisp production and astute songwriting, each track feels like a real gift.

'My World' is the latest to emerge, and it finds BLESSED crafting a mission statement of sorts, one based on fresh ideas and universal empathy.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Leo Harunah

