Premiere: Black Light White Light - 'Teenage Dream'

There's something tingling in the International Noise Underground...

A loose-knit community of labels, musicians, bloggers, DJs, and more, there's currently a buzz around the new album from Black Light White Light.

Danish-born but Malmo-based, Martin Ejlertsen has been steadily honing his own sound, one that lingers on the name Black Light White Light.

Imperious shoegaze set against swirling psychedelia, the project fuses the adventurous spirit of the 60s with the fiercely independent endeavours of the 80s.

New album 'Horizons' arrives on March 23rd, and it's tipped as a real breakthrough for the project, with Black Light White Light pushing themselves further than ever.

Martin tells us: “I like the idea that the music develops. That the music twist and turn in new directions. Being now a father of two small children the album is certainly assuming new characters and reflecting new faces and shadows of who I am as a human being today as someone just that bit different from who I was when I made the previous albums”.

New cut 'Teenage Dream' is a delicious introduction, with that blizzard of guitar effects dissolving into something highly intoxicating.

Lysergic melodies mingle with songwriting adventure, with Black Light White Light eager to travel down hitherto unexplored paths.

We're addicted - try out 'Teenage Dream' below...

