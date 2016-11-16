Premiere: BLØSH - 'Keep Your Tongue' (Mentum Remix)

Partly Swedish, partly Norwegian and wholly enticing, pop duo BLØSH are on the rise.

2016's 'Keep Bleeding Keep Breathing' full length was a fusion of tropical energy and new melodic ideas, crafting an enticing Scandi-pop universe.

Breakout cut 'Keep Your Tongue' gained vocals from Spanish-born singer Teresa Bernabé, and it had a light, summer-fresh touch.

Norwegian producer Mentum steps in on remix duties, adding fluorescent tones and breezy melodies around Teresa's buoyant delivery.

Tune in now.