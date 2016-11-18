Premiere: Bitch Falcon - 'Of Heart'

Irish trio Bitch Falcon are rapidly emerging as a force to be reckoned with.

A raw, frenzied take on the fetid carcass of grunge, the band's fuzzed out ultra-heavy riffing recalls everyone from Mudhoney to Slotface.

A potent live phenomenon, Bitch Falcon recently went into the studio, attempting to get that virile sound on record.

It seems that they've succeeded. New single 'Of Heart' contains the forceful energy of their live shows, yet there's also a precision that you can only get in the studio.

Could 2018 be their year? Well, this is a fine way to see out the old...

