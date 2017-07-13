Premiere: big tide - 'Half The Time'

Ben Thomas is originally from Liverpool, a city with a rich musical heritage.

It's little wonder, then, that from a young age he knew he wanted to express himself, to say something different.

Initially a much hyped producer working in the French touch vein, the musician had a 'road to Damascus' experience while on tour in 2013.

Falling back in love with the sound of the guitar, big tide was born, and with it all manner of chiming songcraft.

Debut single 'Half The Time' is a jingle jangle delight, recalling everyone from Big Star to early R.E.M. and Teenage Fanclub.

He explains: “I used to get obsessed with trying to be 100% unique, and if a song I wrote had even the slightest whiff of somebody else's I'd instantly scrap it. With big tide I seem to have lost that, if the song stands up on its own merits I'll stick with it. After all it's Rock and Roll, there's only so many chords. Everyone influences everyone, it's very freeing”.

A real joy, 'Half The Time' is sheer honey on the ears. Tune in below.

