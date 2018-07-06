Premiere: Benedikt - 'Havana Nights'

Canadian-born but Berlin-based, Benedikt is an inquisitive talent.

Forever exploring in his music, debut EP 'Soma' arrived in 2016 and found this independent soul working with total freedom.

New single 'Havana Nights' layers Benedikt's vocals up into vast tapestries of sound, the second release from his incoming EP 'FACIA'.

Continually reaching outwards, the lush emotion in the lyric is fed into warm, pervasive synths, a digital phantasia that acts as a blissful foundation.

Benedikt explains:

"'Havana Nights' explores joy, illusion, belief and the pursuit of being serenaded by another. There is a playful quality to the song. It moves between a sense of melancholy and elation."

"I never like to dictate what someone should feel from a work. But if a listener would have a moment of joy - or be swept up in emotion while listening to this song there would be no greater gift."

Tune in now.

