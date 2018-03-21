Premiere: Ben LaMar Gay - 'Muhal'

Ben LaMar Gay is a Chicago-born, sometime Brazilian based creative spirit.

A perpetual wanderer, his work sits under the songwriter bracket but has much in common with the continual innovation of Don Cherry, say.

There's an awareness of jazz in his work, a fondness for sharp edges, sudden about-turns, and focussing on the unexpected.

New album 'Downtown Castles Can Never Block The Sun' arrives on May 4th, with Ben making an all-too-rare visit to London next month.

We're able to share new song 'Muhal', and it underlines the patchwork nature of the Chicago born artist's work.

Initially sketched out for a project called Grapes in 2013, it features Rob Frye (of Bitchin Bajas) on flute and bass clarinet.

Trivia note: the lyrics Ben sings in the verses are actually just a list of titles of albums made by Muhal Richard Abrams (the AACM-founding Chicago avant garde piano giant, who sadly passed away late last year).

Tune in now.

<a href="http://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/downtown-castles-can-never-block-the-sun">Downtown Castles Can Never Block The Sun by Ben LaMar Gay</a>

Catch Ben LaMar Gay at London's Total Refreshment Centre on April 1st - tickets.

