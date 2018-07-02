Premiere: Ben Hobbs - 'Two Pieces'

South London pop talent Ben Hobbs is ready for something more.

Highly ambitious, he constantly pushes himself further, and the results are clear - to date, he's had more than five million Spotify streams.

New EP 'Blue Sky' continues this run, arriving on April 6th, with yet more live shows also in the works.

New song 'Two Pieces' is online, and it's a bombastic piece of electronic pop, with the searing production pushing Ben's voice to fresh levels.

He explains: "With 'Two Pieces' I wanted to make a track to get people moving. It’s all about the process of moving on and escaping something negative in your life, so the idea is that it keeps building and you don’t really know what’s coming next."

"I wanted the production on the track to be fun so I spent some time playing around with this bass and drum groove, which becomes the foundation for the song. It’s a little bit funky, definitely inspired by some of my older influences."

An electrifying return, you can check out 'Two Pieces' below.

