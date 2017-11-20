Premiere: Becky And The Birds - 'Holding On'

Becky And The Birds is a new project from 21 year old Örebro based auteur Thea Gustafsson.
Imaginative, eclectic alt-pop, her mosaic of colours has a lush quality, fusing dank, trip-hop styled percussive snaps to soulful vocals.
New single 'Holding On' is beautifully composed, a statement of independence who writes, produces, and mixes her own music.
Lyrically it kicks back against the patriarchy, a quiet rebellion expressed in a beguiling but ultimately direct manner.
“I was like, I can't do this any more—having all these dudes mansplaining, sitting with their spread legs,” Thea says. “I was just so frustrated. When you have a really clear vision yourself, it's difficult to compromise.”
“I always had this voice inside me—society’s voice—that was like ‘No, you can't, cos you're a girl, that's for the boys’.”
Tune in now.
