Premiere: Beat Degeneration - 'Feet In The Sand'

Beat Degeneration like to move quickly.

The three-piece released debut album 'Dream Machine' not too long ago, but are already hard at work on a follow up.

New LP 'Searching For Some Heaven' arrives this April, following sessions with Crocodiles' Charles Rowell on the secluded island of Lošinj.

Frontman Guido Giorgi explains: "We thought it was a great Idea going on an Island all together to record an album. Leaving all behind and focusing on making music and expressing our feelings. No pressures, no stress, no internet, just us..."

New track 'Feet In The Sand' lyrically references their spell on the island, and it contains a little of that carefree atmosphere.

Resulting from a period of pure creativity, it's a piece of blissed out noise pop with a grunge edge, a power trio with a slacker pop vision.

Tune in now.

