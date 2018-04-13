Premiere: Bearson - 'Get Lost' (ft. Ashe)

Oslo producer Bearson doesn't want to wait around.

He's got a hard drive full of material and he intends to use it, with 2018 promising new music, new music, and yet more new music.

A full EP drops this summer, with the electronic musician now sharing a full collaboration with fellow pop riser Ashe.

The vocalist adds some sugar to the tropical house vibes on 'Get Lost', a fine balance between fluorescent production and that surging vocal.

There's plenty of low end, too, with Bearson applying real warmth to his production, a soft foundation for Ashe's terrific, poised delivery.

Tune in now.

