Premiere: Beachtape - 'Through & Through'

Brighton's Beachtape formed less than 12 months ago, just three mates having fun and making music together.

Since then, the band's fuzzed out DIY approach has caught attention in their home city, itself a bedrock of musical independence.

Punk Slime Recordings are set to release the band's first proper, actual, official EP on September 8th, and you can pre-order your copy HERE .

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Through & Through', and it's dense, sludged out approach recalls those primal early Mudhoney sides.

Shot through with a dash of melody, you can check out 'Through & Through' below.

