Premiere: Barry Adamson - 'Sweet Misery' (Ben de Vries (Lunacre) Remix)

Barry Adamson has applied the same sense of creativity to every take in his life.

A multi-disciplinary artist, his career has taken him from Magazine to a stint in Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, before finally turning solo.

Focussing on developing his own, highly individual, voice Barry Adamson recently returned to the studio for his ninth solo album.

A new remix EP drops on November 24th, featuring newly commissioned re-workings from Gazelle Twin, ADULT., Jimi Tenor and Wheel, plus a live re-dub from A Certain Ratio.

Clash is able to share a brand new version of 'Sweet Misery', remixed by Ben de Vries, the chief architect of Lunacre.

Chopped up breaks, bulging electronics and faint wisps of Barry Adamson's forceful vocal, it's an impressive remix that ably builds on the original.

Ben de Vries explains: “I had a lot of pent up energy when I produced this. It was the first thing I did after a fairly all consuming project earlier this year, and I wanted to make something explosive with trashy beats and a lot of tension. I loved Barry's "wander round..." vocal so looped it and made it a really prominent feature.”

Tune in now.

