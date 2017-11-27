Premiere: Bad Lungs - 'The DT's'

Bad Lungs have shared their explosive new garage punk ripper 'The DT's'.

The band's live shows are a blizzard of fetid riffs, sweat, broken strings, and flailing limbs, a display of raw potential virtually unmatched across the land.

Managing to sit still for around three minutes or so, Bad Lungs have blasted out a new single and it's a seismic affair.

'The DT's' meshes together elements of The B-52s and The Cramps, alongside rather more British influences such as Buzzcocks.

Ignited with a passion that could rival IDLES, 'The DT's' is an explosive garage punk ripper that carves out a hole in your cranium and refuses to leave.

Check it out now.

Bad Lungs will play London's New Rose on December 6th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.