Premiere: Bad Lungs - 'The DT's'

Bad Lungs have shared their explosive new garage punk ripper 'The DT's'.
The band's live shows are a blizzard of fetid riffs, sweat, broken strings, and flailing limbs, a display of raw potential virtually unmatched across the land.
Managing to sit still for around three minutes or so, Bad Lungs have blasted out a new single and it's a seismic affair.
'The DT's' meshes together elements of The B-52s and The Cramps, alongside rather more British influences such as Buzzcocks.
Ignited with a passion that could rival IDLES, 'The DT's' is an explosive garage punk ripper that carves out a hole in your cranium and refuses to leave.
Check it out now.
Bad Lungs will play London's New Rose on December 6th.
