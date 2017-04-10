Premiere: Bad Bones - 'You'

Irish artist Bad Bones deals with the physical.

As a producer, her work conjures a maximalist sound, with its crushing weight set against lurid, lucid colour.

New single 'You' twists this, with Bad Bones focussing on the unite of two people in love.

Vivid production, the searing vocal intones: "Your body lends itself to others. My body solely want you, no other..."

He explains: “It’s about the nourishment - physical, emotional - we get from other humans. It’s a love song.”

Clash has first play on the video; a dramatic, striking introduction, you can check it out below.

