Premiere: Autumnmusic - 'Pedestal'

Autumnmusic is the alter ego of Rosi Croom, a songwriter blessed with incredible control.

Her hushed work contains restrained folk references, with the patient urgency of her delivery underlining the potency of her craft.

Alongside this, though, she layers subtle electronic colours and hues, resulting in something quite unexpected.

New EP 'Dreams&Fears' is incoming, with Autumnmusic set to launch the release at London's Servants Jazz Quarters on May 8th.

Ahead of this, though, we're able to share relaxing, downbeat new song 'Pedestal'.

Confident enough to let the track unfurl at its own pace, 'Pedastal' is another sign of the project's blossoming potency.

Tune in now.

