Premiere: Automne - 'Storm Rain'

Tom Wrankmore fka Eliphino fires up his new project Automne with an exploratory three track EP.

Grappling with a fresh identity, the producer allows this to filter through balanced themes of balance and transition, autonomy and machine-like control.

Aiming for raw, club-focussed sounds, Automne turns 'Storm Rain' into a decaying techno beast, the stuttering synths allied to those faltering yet insistent metallic beats.

The slightly degraded nature of the sound adds to the organic, physical appeal, while those distorted effects seem to hint at something much deeper beneath the chrome-finished surface.

Tune in now.

