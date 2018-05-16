Premiere: Athlete Whippet - 'Dreams' (Tom Osmo Remix)

Athlete Whippet is a new project uniting two club kids, two experiences producers.

Both entirely self-taught, Barath and Braum are dexterous multi-instrumentalists, capable of pushing system styles in a different direction.

New EP 'Hands Only' emphasises their hybrid approach to creating music, a fusion of disparate styles that ignores and breaks the rules in equal measure.

Out shortly, we're able to share the new Tom Osmo remix of lead track 'Dreams'.

Grabbing those lush electronic chords and disrupting them with intrusive digital production, it's a finely balanced remix that continually moves outwards.

One for Friday afternoon, then.

Athlete Whippet's new EP can be ordered HERE or you can pick up the 12 inch directly HERE.

Photo Credit: Barbora Mrazkova

