Premiere: Atella - 'Alive'

Norwegian pop project Atella are in no mood to slow down.

The past 12 months have brought a slew of impeccable releases, with Atella developing a potent blend of future-facing synth pop.

2018 promises yet more releases, with Atella set to release new EP 'Beacon One' on February 16th.

Atella explain...

“Hidden in the vast blanket of stars, our Beacon One calls for you. And the beacon carries a message - an ambitious hello. This is a message in a bottle, hoping to find new life and the secrets that it keeps. Close to the horizon, the Beacon has picked up a colorful glimpse of light. A new hope, a new guideline. As we ascend to the unknown, we cling our selves to the hope of something good. But the uncertainties creates a fiery rush. The rush that keeps us alive. Climb on!”

'Alive' is certainly a rush; the slow-building digital pulse could come from those early Sheffield synth pop groups, while the clipped vocal is sheer Scandinavian pop bliss.

Softly undulating electronic romance, you can check out 'Alive' now.

