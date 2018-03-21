Premiere: Ash Walker ft. Yazz Ahmed - 'We Have Lost Jesus'

The Deep Heads family sit at the forefront of club culture.

A loose-knit collective, the sounds that they encompass tackle dub, electronics, jazz, and virtually every station in between.

Following the release of the 'Sampler 1' project back in March, the collective are now ready to unveil the wonderfully titled 'Cosmic Vibrations'.

Out shortly, it's a diverse, at times completely inspired compilation, featuring all new recordings from some stellar artists compiled by Zeb Samuels.

Ash Walker conjured dubbed out scenes on 'We Have Lost Jesus', crafting a spiritual realm with a highly potent atmosphere.

Yazz Ahmed contributes, and she adds a jazz-tinged edge to the murky, languid production, splashes of colour that feel utterly absorbing.

'Cosmic Vibrations' will be released on April 6th.

