Premiere: Ash Shakur - 'Plenty Of'

South London's Ash Shakur seems to apply the same sense of creativity to each aspect of his life.

Founder of the Art Life Central collective, his utterly distinctive visual designs have resulted in some sought after merch.

Musically, he infuses each track with this flamboyant love of colour. New cut 'Plenty Of' matches wonky hip-hop beats to that customary flow, a fusion that results in something genuinely original.

The track itself is an urge towards communication, combined with a sense of nostalgia for the fast-flowing pace of technology.

He comments: “I wanted people to feel special and to know that there is only one you and there is only one me yet still having plenty of things in common. One of my favourite parts of the record is the ending where I speak about the days of MSN and how hard it was to get through when people used to call. I know plenty of folks can relate to that nostalgic feeling like I did.”

Tune in now.

