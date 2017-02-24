Premiere: Aron D'Alesio - 'Destroyer'

Aron D'Alesio seems able to cast a real spell with each recording.

Working from his basement in Hamilton, Ontario, the songwriter is able to lock himself away from the outside world, to construct a unique landscape of his own.

Paper Bag Records have stepped in to offer the Canadian artist some support, with his new album following on from months of twilight sessions.

Reminiscent of Magnetic Fields or Beat Happening, this is homespun indie pop that wears its heart on its sleeve.

New single 'Destroyer' is incoming, and Clash is able to share it alongside 'The Old River'. Tune in below.