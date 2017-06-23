Premiere: Annabel Allum - 'Picture On Picture'

Annabel Allum started out as a songwriter who embraced folk-hewn sounds.

Gradually, though, she sharpened her bite and went electric, producing some skuzzed up sounds that dwell on the lo-fi end of the spectrum.

New EP 'All That For What' arrives on June 30th, with the material dripping in sarcasm and acerbic intent.

Clash is able to premiere 'Picture On Picture', a blast of energy that is barely contained within its barbed-wire riffing.

The vocal packs a solid punch, with Annabel seeming to be at war with herself. She explains:

"'All That For What' is a collection of conflict. Self reflection and self refraction. It’s a time capsule of a state of mind, and a state of being. Misunderstanding, the journey of understanding, and the delivery of being understood."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Rob Blackham