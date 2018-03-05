Premiere: Anna Aaron - 'Why Not'

Swiss artist Anna Aaron have lengthy roots in several different styles and genres.

A member of the country's bustling jazz community, her recent dalliances with electronic pop have sent her in a fresh direction.

New single 'Why Not' continues this evolution, presenting some crunching electronic pop thrills.

The raw, barbed digital production is allied to some confrontational lyrics - "Why not have no expectations towards yourself?" - making it one of Anna's most concise documents yet.

Order it HERE and check it out below.

