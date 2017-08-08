Premiere: angelic milk - 'Santa Baby'

angelic milk is a new project from Saint Petersburg.

Well, we say 'new' - their roots go back three years, but only now are they gaining broader attention internationally.

Led by the precocious songwriting talent of Sarah Persephona, the band's 'Teenage Movie Soundtrack' EP was a stellar display of grunge pop thrills.

Working with PNK SLM Recordings, new single 'Santa Baby' was recorded in Sweden, and it's a festive dash of fuzzed out guitar pop mayhem.

Santa has rarely been so enticing, with angelic milk plucking some of their finest melodies to date out of the ether.

We've got first play on the visuals - a taut, precise pop song delivered in resolutely tongue in cheek fashion, the visuals ably build on this.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.