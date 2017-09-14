Premiere: Andrew Applepie ft. Bjurman - 'Waltz Of Despair'

Andrew Applepie makes gloriously home made pop music.

A producer who works with whatever comes to hand, he pieces together an oddball array of sounds to craft something truly unique.

On new track 'Waltz Of Despair' he works alongside Swedish vocalist Bjurman, who adds a fresh dimension to the song.

It's packed with colour, all odds and ends constructed into something vivid and wonderfully affecting. Andrew comments:

“I just wanted to add to Sandra's theme of changes in life by emphasizing the beauty and melancholy that comes with them. When you step a way for a second and reminisce about how life is moving on and you let go of some things and gain some new perspectives and you’re happy and a little sad at the same time.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.