Premiere: Anabel Englund, Human Life, Matt Ossentjuk, Mont Blvck - 'Rising' (SHADED's Realized Dreams Remix)

Los Angeles is a party city.

The American metropolis has a seething club culture, with a huge number of DJs, producers, and collectives helping it reach boiling point.

Gari Safari throw their own parties, a series of events that feel more like immersive art events than standard raves.

"Gari is about breaking down the walls that separate music into different genres and scenes," says Matt Ossentjuk on their ethos. "At the Gari Safari events we focus on creating an environment that you can enjoy if you are a seasoned underground electronic music fan just as easily as those who don't find themselves out at nightclubs very often. It's about firming that special bond and vibe with our unique followers to create something special."

Garg gang members Anabel Englund, Human Life, Matt Ossentjuk, and Mont Blvck unite on new techno melter 'Rising', an inspired piece of electronic bedlam with a touch of class.

The track has real potential to crossover, with that lilting melody adding a bittersweet flavour to the composition.

SHADE's Realized Dreams remix plunges the production further into the realms of club culture, a jacking re-work with a frenetic rhythmic pulse.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sarah M Bosworth

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.