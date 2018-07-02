Premiere: AM!R - 'Bludrush'

It's been a hot minute since we had any new material from AM!R.
2016's EP 'Futurepunksoul' was a fine debut, pushing the songwriter to viral fame.
Recently completing a 31 date North American tour, AM!R now feels ready to share new material. 'Bludrush' is a heady pop vision, matching wonky hip-hop leanings with some raw, R&B fuelled vocals.
Co-produced with fellow New York native LEFTI, AM!R delivers a raunchy return, one that builds on that searing early promise.
Tune in now.
