Premiere: AM!R - 'Bludrush'

It's been a hot minute since we had any new material from AM!R.

2016's EP 'Futurepunksoul' was a fine debut, pushing the songwriter to viral fame.

Recently completing a 31 date North American tour, AM!R now feels ready to share new material. 'Bludrush' is a heady pop vision, matching wonky hip-hop leanings with some raw, R&B fuelled vocals.

Co-produced with fellow New York native LEFTI, AM!R delivers a raunchy return, one that builds on that searing early promise.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.