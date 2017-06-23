Premiere: Amethysts - 'Purple Blood'

Suffolk duo Amethysts released their debut single 'My Love' earlier this year, a sound that promptly swept across the internet.

Hazy electronics fused with wall-of-sound guitars, the sharply defined pop edge steered the pairing towards viral success.

New track 'Purple Blood' builds on this, with the evocative lyricism set against music that veers between beauty and noise.

Daydream vocals and pirouetting guitar lines, 'Purple Blood' demonstrates that Amethysts' internet fame was no one-off affair.

Tune in now.