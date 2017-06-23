Premiere: Amaya Laucirica - 'Could This Be'

Amaya Laucirica grew up in rural Australia, surrounded by endless flat plains, farmland, and the rolling expanse of southern hemisphere hinterland.

It's little wonder, then, that there's such space in her music, with each element afforded room to breathe.

New album 'Rituals' will be released on March 2nd, her fourth full length project and perhaps her most confident, and fully realised.

Breathless, dreamy pop music, comparisons could be made to prime Cocteau Twins, Mazzy Star, or even elements of Yo La Tengo.

We're able to premiere the wonderfully atmospheric new cut 'Could This Be', a languid, spacious, suggestive piece of music.

Redolent of the Twin Peaks soundtrack, the tumbling guitars are set against that soft focus vocal, a warm, fluid beauty.

Tune in now.

'Rituals' will be released on March 2nd with UK dates to be announced shortly.

